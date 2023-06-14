In 1855 the Galena & Chicago Union Railroad arrived in Fulton, Illinois. The arrival of the G&CU Railroad at Fulton was quietly watched with great anticipation by many Eastern financiers and land speculators. One of those groups of speculators that quickly formed in 1855 was the Iowa Land Company.
The members of the Iowa Land Company readily understood the vast potential for new wealth and new business opportunities silently waiting in the unchartered lands west of the Mississippi River. The members of the Iowa Land Company quickly formed a plan based on what they deemed would be engineering necessity.
The Iowa Land Company purchased 500 acres of land across the river in Iowa, south of Fulton at a small settlement called New York. The Iowa Land Company quickly re-platted the land in 1855 and renamed the small community Clinton.
Thomas Bartlett, an early pioneer in 1838, platted several hundred acres along the Mississippi River and called the early settlement New York. Bartlett thought there might be gold deposits in the area. He also opened a store and started a ferryboat operation. Bartlett soon tired of the work, sold the land to others, and the ILC purchased the land in 1855.
According to Everett Streit, former editor of the Clinton Herald, in 1855 “the Iowa Land Company also started construction of the first major building in the new town called Clinton.” The building was listed as the Iowa Central Hotel and was located at the corner of First Street and Fourth Avenue South. According to Streit, the hotel was completed in 1856 and opened for business.
Streit noted that “the Iowa Land Company had its offices in the hotel building until December of 1878, when the company moved to a new building on Fifth Avenue South that was owned by the Chicago, Iowa, and Nebraska Railroad. It was also noted that early pioneer church services were held on occasion at the hotel.
The Iowa Central Hotel was thought to be one of the finest hotels in the state of Iowa and took up a large portion of the block. Several newspaper ads of the time noted that the large three-story hotel building had spacious parlors, bedrooms with heat supplied, fireplaces, and gourmet food served in the dining room.
According to Streit, “first officers of the Iowa Land Company included C.B. Steward president; J.G. Forbes, vice-president; and R.H. Nolton, secretary. Horace Williams was president of the company during the last 20 years of the company’s existence. The company closed out its affairs in 1880.”
“The Iowa Land Company made generous donations of land to various churches in the downtown area and also for public parks such as Clinton and DeWitt Parks. The orderly layout of Clinton can be credited to the company’s insistence on broad avenues and right-angled street intersections.”
In 1856 the Chicago Iowa & Nebraska railroad was formed by most of the same people that owned the Iowa Land Company. Clinton’s population quickly grew to over 1,000 people. The CI&N railroad soon started laying rail to Cedar Rapids.
In 1857 the CI&N people formed the Albany Bridge Company and leased the ABC to the CI&N railroad. In 1858 the CI&N railroad started construction two miles south of Fulton, on the 1,400-foot bridge that would cross the east channel of the Mississippi River to Little Rock Island.
Members of the Iowa Land Company were correct when they anticipated that the Galena & Chicago Union Railroad would have trouble buying right-of-way from property owners in Lyons and that engineering necessity would make Clinton the only reasonable alternative site in the area suitable for crossing the Mississippi River.
In three years, the Iowa Land Company had accomplished several of their main goals. They had acquired 500 acres of land for development in the new community called Clinton and were busy selling parcels of land. They had built one of the finest hotels in the state of Iowa and business continued to prosper and grow for them along First Street. First Street was now becoming main street in the newly formed community of Clinton.
Their ownership in the Chicago, Iowa, and Nebraska Railroad was moving forward. They were now constructing the 1,400-foot bridge that would cross the east channel to Little Rock Island with their subsidiary company called the Albany Bridge Company. Sooner or later most of the officials with the Iowa Land Company knew that crossing the Mississippi River would happen and the railroad bridge would be at Clinton
The CI&N Railroad was now moving rapidly toward Cedar Rapids with new track. The dream of westward travel across the entire state of Iowa by rail and further points west was starting to take shape. Little wonder the Iowa Land Company not only survived the panic of 1857, they were now a company on the move because their three-year plan worked.
The foundation for the future of Clinton was taking shape. Soon a railroad bridge would cross the entire Mississippi River at Clinton making Clinton a very important strategic Gateway to the west for the next 100 years and longer.
John Rowland is co-chairman of the Gateway History Club. To join the club's contact list, contact Gregg Obren at gobren74@live.com or John Rowland at jrow242@gmail.com
