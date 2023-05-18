As demolition of the former Pool Hall and the Strand theater continue in downtown Clinton, the sunshine’s on new construction activity at several buildings, including the Wilson building, the Rusty Barrel, and the Great Revivalist Brewery.
Recent discussions continue among various Gateway History Club members as they note how the Clinton landscape is rapidly changing in our community as more buildings continue to come down. Some have noted the changes are probably considered good; others thought perhaps not so much.
As mentioned previously, some towns put up historic markers or plaques to designate historic sites and buildings. Cedar Rapids put up a large amount of this type of signage several years ago. They attached QR codes that provided stories with additional information for tourists and residents.
Several members have talked about establishing a similar program in our community as various buildings and landmarks disappear. An interesting question for residents to consider would relate to what historic buildings and historic sites remaining have an interesting historic story that we can share with others.
Some properties and sites to consider for historic markers could include the story about Beaver Island where hundreds of people once lived, Liberty Avenue, or South Clinton where thousands of people once worked and lived.
Duke Slater went to the former Roosevelt School, not the current Clinton High School building on Eighth Avenue South. The story of Duke Slater going to Roosevelt School is worthy of a small historic marker. Clinton’s baseball stadium is historic and fantastic. The C&NW Railroad bridge is an engineering marvel from another time period.
What about some of our great parks, schools or historic church buildings? The lighthouses? Historic buildings in Lyons or downtown Clinton? Who knows, perhaps we could develop an interesting list of great places here in Clinton that have some great historic stories to tell.
This week we are focusing on the Strand Theater and the A-Muse-U Theater. Two local businesses operated by Mr. Alleman for many years that are long gone. The A-Muse-U theater was located at 214 Sixth Ave. South and later became the Rialto. The Strand was located at 323 and 325 S. Second St.
Black-and-white television invaded most areas of the Midwest in the early 1950s and forever changed the downtown movie market. In the early 1900s, Clinton had several movie houses, and theaters with live-stage productions. The Nickelodeon were also very popular from around 1905 to 1915. Nickelodeons had viewing machines without sound that displayed short paced movies and were often set up in small shops with chairs and benches. Clinton had several nickelodeons.
The nickelodeon was regarded as disreputable and dangerous by some civic groups and municipal agencies. Crude, ill-ventilated nickelodeons with hard wooden seats were outmoded as longer films became common and larger, more comfortably furnished motion-picture theaters were built, a trend that culminated in the lavish movie palaces of the 1920s.
One of those lavish movie palaces during this time period was built in Clinton. On Sept. 30, 1911, the Clinton Herald reported that construction of the building at 325 Second St. was to begin soon. The Royal theater opened a year later at this location
The Royal Theater building was constructed with a cherry-red exterior made of St. Louis hydraulic-pressed bricks. Some were recessed and others projected to give a distinctive appearance. The interior seating had plush seats and the upper portion of the theater had a balcony.
When Mr. Alleman purchased the Strand in 1916 it was one of the best movie houses in town. Alleman renamed the theater and changed the name to the Strand. He also owned the Princess theater and the A-Muse-U theater. The Strand featured movies, vaudeville, and other events, including the 1928 “Miss Clinton” pageant.
In recent years, the former Strand theater building housed a variety of different businesses that included England Music Center, Strand Recording Studio, and later the Retired & Senior Volunteer Program. Other owners over the years included the Benders, England family, and Humphry’s.
The Strand Theater closed sometime before 1957 as the theater was not listed in the 1957 city directory. Mrs. Petersen was one of the first occupants of the former Strand theater building and moved the Clinton Maid Rite into the building around the late 1950s. The Maid Rite was formerly located on Fourth Avenue South next to the former Fire Stone tire building.
Today, it is undetermined at this time what the future holds for development at this site. Hopefully, something new will rise from the rubble. Downtown Clinton contains some wonderful historic buildings. Many such as the Wilson Building, Roosevelt School, and the Great Revivalist are being repurposed into a new era for the Clinton downtown.
We are suggesting that you take a walk downtown or in the Lyons district to observe some of these distinctive buildings and homes this summer. Take your cameras and your memories. Get some great photos before some of these historic sites, historic places, and historic buildings are gone or changed forever.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.