DAVENPORT — The National Weather Service has released a hazardous weather outlook that includes Clinton County and Whiteside County, Illinois, with storms expected late this afternoon and into the evening.
Thunderstorms will move from the northwest to the southeast and are expected to begin as supercells before transitioning to a squall line.
There is an enhanced risk for severe weather mainly along and north of Interstate 80. South of here, there is a slight risk for severe thunderstorms. The main threat from severe thunderstorms would be damaging wind, large hail and an isolated tornado. Heavy rain could lead to minor flooding as well.
Thunderstorms also are possible Monday, the NWS statement says.
