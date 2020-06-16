CLINTON — The Clinton LumberKings have announced Thursday, June 18, will be the final day for Curbside Concessions.
“We want to thank all of our fans who came out and supported us for the past two months. With the state of Iowa opening up more and more, residents have started to enjoy the other great restaurants in the area and as such, the 18th will be our last Curbside Concessions day,” LumberKings General Manager Ted Tornow said.
“We will continue with our concert series and we will be available for graduation parties, class reunions and other events during the summer,” he said
For the final Curbside Concessions, fans can order their lunch or dinner – to be picked up – by calling 242-0727.
Fans also will be welcome to enter NelsonCorp Field and enjoy their meal with a view of the ballpark. Food will be available for pickup or dine-in on Thursday, June 18, from noon to 6 p.m.
The menu features $2 nachos with cheese and jalapenos, along with limited quantities of the ribeye steak, brat pattie, and meatloaf sandwich baskets. The LumberKings have also created a secret menu for fans to check out while at the ballpark.
Fans can order over the phone by calling the LumberKings’ office at 242-0727, Ext. 1; payment must be made over the phone. Orders can also be emailed to lumberkings@lumberkings.com and the Lumberkings’ office will call to confirm the order. Payment must be made over the phone and by 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
Orders can be picked up curbside at NelsonCorp Field by pulling up to the gate next to the playground area on Sixth Avenue North. Orders will be delivered to cars.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.