MORRISON, ILL. — All are invited to mark their calendars for the Morrison Community Hospital Foundation's 2021 Holiday Tour of Homes.
“The Halls Be Decked” will be Dec. 2-4 as a part of the Morrison Christmas Walk weekend. Homes that will be featured are the Dale Belt/Lori Neighbor home, Rich and Lynelle Criss home, Jean Decker home and the Loren and Connie Tenboer home.
Along with touring four homes decorated for the holidays, attendees will be treated to a coffee time at the “Kaffee Haus,” held in the new conference room of the Morrison Community Hospital, where coffee, hot apple cider, and an array of Christmas goodies will be offered.
While enjoying coffee time, there will be an opportunity to place secret bids for the centerpieces and Christmas trees that will adorn the room and halls of the hospital's new foyer.
The festivities will begin Thursday evening with an “Evening of Tidings & Candles”, an exclusive preview evening limited to 100 guests where one can stroll through the homes without the crowds and enjoy hors d’ouvres and decadent Christmas goodies at the Kaffee Haus at your leisure. This special night will be from 4 to 8 p.m., with the Kaffee Haus being open until 9 p.m. Tickets will be available for $100 person.
The homes will be open on Friday, Dec 3 from 2 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the Kaffee Haus being open until 5 p.m. Tickets for Friday and Saturday will be $12.50 per person and include Christmas cookies, coffee and hot apple cider.
Tickets are now available and can be ordered by sending a check to “MCH Foundation” for the amount of tickets you wish (either the premier night limited to 100 tickets at $100 each, or the regular tour days at $12.50 each) to Rich Criss, 603 Diamond Court, Morrison, IL 61270 along with a self-addressed, stamped envelope. Tickets will be returned via the mail within three business days.
Brochures with the ticket request forms can be secured by visiting Fitzgerald Pharmacy, Emmanuel Reformed Church office, Morrison Community Hospital's front desk and Happy Joe’s in Morrison.
