CLINTON — The first seven Walk of Fame recipients will be honored during a ceremony at Eagle Point Lodge next month.
The public is invited to the dinner and celebration hosted by the Clinton Hometown Pride Committee on Sunday, Sept. 19, from 4-7 p.m.
Hometown Pride came up with the Walk of Fame as a way of introducing residents and visitors to important people in Clinton's history. At first the committee envisioned the honors along Riverview Drive, said Hometown Pride Chairman Gary DeLacy.
But the committee was concerned about maintaining anything placed outdoors where the weather will deteriorate it, said DeLacy.
Instead, the committee purchased plaques for each honoree and will display them indoors at a central location yet to be named.
The city and tourist organizations have discussed building a tourism center in Liberty Square – the space between Camanche and Liberty avenues – and the plaques will be placed there if it becomes a reality, DeLacy said. Until then, the Committee is seeking a location in downtown Clinton.
This year's Walk of Fame honorees include Clinton's beloved clown, Felix Adler. Adler was born in Clinton in 1895. He performed in vaudeville and later joined the Ringling Bros. Circus where he became known as Funny Felix the Clown.
Adler performed for three sitting presidents – Calvin Coolidge, Warren Harding and Franklin Roosevelt – earning him the nickname The Whitehouse Clown. He was the first clown to appear on television.
Throughout his career, Adler returned to Clinton to give benefit shows for the Clinton Boys Club and for children at Jefferson Elementary School. He retired in 1959 and died in 1960.
Another major contributor to the arts in Clinton is Walk of Fame honoree Linda Luckstead, said DeLacy. One of two living inductees, Luckstead has taught thousands of children in the 25 years she's owned Carousel School of Dance in Clinton.
Luckstead attended the Ellis-DuBoulay School of Ballet in Chicago and danced for Ballet Russe de Monte Carlo before returning to Clinton to open her studio. She served as the artistic director for the Quad City Ballet and formed the Gateway Contemporary Ballet Company in Clinton.
Duke Slater, a Walk of Fame athletic honoree, is a highly recognizable figure in Clinton, said DeLacy. The Black football star was most recently in the news when the University of Iowa named its football field after the alumnus.
"He obviously overcame a lot of discrimination," said DeLacy. "He really broke barriers really early."
Frederick Slater was born in Normal, Illinois in 1898, the son of a Methodist minister. His family moved to Clinton when Slater was 13. He graduated from Clinton High School and attended the University of Iowa, where he played both offense and defense for the Hawkeyes, leading them to a Big 10 title in 1921. He was named first-team All-American.
When the College Football Hall of Fame was established in 1951, Slater was among its inaugural class. Slater had a 10-year career in professional football beginning in 1921. He was the first Black lineman and second Black player to play in the professional football league. In 1927 and again in 1929, Slater was the only Black player in the league.
Slater earned his law degree, practiced law in Chicago and, in 1948, was elected as a judge to the city’s municipal court. In 1960, he became the first Black judge to serve on the Superior Court of Chicago.
The first Walk of Fame class includes three men with military achievements. "Clinton County has done more than its part in the terms of military [contributions]," DeLacy said.
Henry Langrehr was part of the U.S. Army’s 82nd Airborne Division that parachuted into Sainte-Mere-Eglise in June 1944. On June 29, Langrehr was wounded and captured by the Germans. He escaped in April the following year.
Langrehr tells his story in the book, “Whatever It Took," and his likeness is featured on Clinton’s Freedom Rock.
Artemus Gates was an American businessman, naval aviator and Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Air in charge of naval aviation efforts in World War II.
A great-grandson of lumber baron Chancy Lamb and a grandson of lumber baron Artemus Lamb, Gates grew up at Oakhurst in Clinton.
During World War I, Gates helped rescue downed fliers. He was shot down, taken prisoner by the Germans and escaped. Because of service on the front, Gates was awarded the Distinguished Service Medal by the United States, the Distinguished Flying Cross by Great Britain and the Croix de Guerre by France, which also made him an officer of the Legion of Honor.
Gates died June 14, 1976.
Russell William Volckmann was born Oct. 23, 1911 in Clinton. He's well known by residents who remember his father's furniture store, DeLacy said.
Volckmann was a graduate of West Point, a U.S. Army infantry officer and leader of the Philippine Commonwealth military resistance to the Japanese conquest of the Philippines during World War II. From 1942-1945 he led organized Filipino and American guerrilla resistance against the occupying Japanese forces.
After the war, Volckmann remained in the U.S. Army and helped create the U.S. Army Special Forces. Volckmann is considered a co-founder of the U.S. Army Special Forces, commonly known as the Green Berets.
Volckmann served as president of Volckmann Furniture Manufacturing Company until 1977. He died June 30, 1982.
Walk of Fame honoree Charles Toney is known locally as the Martin Luther King before Martin Luther King, DeLacy said. Toney graduated from Clinton High School in 1930. He was a national leader in equal opportunity efforts, programs and results.
Toney initiated one of the first voluntary affirmative action plans in the nation at John Deere prior to those which later became mandatory under federal laws. He was the first certified welder of color in Iowa or Illinois.
In 1972, Toney was promoted to Manager of Minority Relations. He became the first African American at an executive level when he was appointed Director of Affirmative Action. Toney became known throughout the Midwest as the Dean of Affirmative Action. He died in 2009.
"We realize there are some other outstanding [people]," said DeLacy. People can nominate them through the City of Clinton website, cityofclintoniowa.us, or at the Convention and Visitors website, http://www.clintoniowatourism.com.
Nominees may be anyone who has made a significant contribution to Clinton County. This isn't the City of Clinton Walk of Fame, but the Clinton County Walk of Fame, DeLacy said.
Tickets for the Walk of Fame ceremony cost $20 and are available at the Sawmill Museum, the Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center, the Convention and Visitors Bureau and online, said Francis Boggus, Community Development Consultant.
A social hour begins at 4 p.m., and a dinner will begin at 5 p.m. The awards ceremony is set for 6 p.m.
Creative Catering will provide food, and Hy-Vee will provide desserts and adult beverages, said Boggus.
Citizens First Bank is the presenting sponsor for the event.
