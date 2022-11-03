CLINTON — Tim McGraw, Jelly Roll and Mitchell Tenpenny will be the three headliners of Clinton's inaugural Tailgate N’ Tallboys music festival next June.
Mayor Scott Maddasion and Clinton Parks and Recreation Director Josh Eggers made the announcements on local radio stations this morning. Each day of the festival also will feature a lineup of country music artists. Here's the lineup:
Thursday: Mitchell Tenpenny will be the headliner with Lainey Wilson, Jackson Dean and Cooper Alan.
Friday: Tim McGraw is the Friday night headliner. Other performers in the lineup are Jake Owen, Alexandra Kay and Jo Dee Messina.
Saturday: Jelly Roll, with Chase Rice, Warren Zeiders and Chase Matthew.
Clinton's Tailgate N’ Tallboys festival, the first in Iowa, will be Thursday, June 8; Friday, June 9; and Saturday, June 10, 2023, on Clinton’s river front. Tickets are available at https://www.etix.com/ticket/v/27037/clinton-riverfront
The idea to bring the series to Clinton sprung from discussions between Maddasion, Eggers and USA Concerts Owner/President Wayne Klein. Through the series of on-site meetings with Klein and his team, it was determined Clinton and its geographic location would be an excellent opportunity to expand the concert series to Clinton in 2023. The idea was then brought to the city’s Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, which approved moving it forward to the council for consideration.
The Clinton City Council in May, on a 6-1 vote, approved a contract with USA Concerts that sets up a 50/50 co-promotion partnership, which will feature equally shared expenses and profits between the city and USA Concerts. The contract sets a budget of $3 million for each year’s festival. The city’s portion will come in at no more than $1.5 million a year; USA Concerts will bear the other half of the cost.
