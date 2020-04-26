MOUNT CARROLL, Ill. – Timber Lake Playhouse announced Saturday the postponement of all performances and events through the end of June. TLP is working with concert promoters and licensing agents to reschedule the events.
Over the next several weeks, TLP offices will remain closed, and staff will work from home. Voice messages and emails will be answered.
Tickets and seat assignments automatically transfer to the new date for ticket holders once TLP has determined the new schedule. Options for ticket holders who cannot attend at that time will be available when the new schedule is announced, TLP said.
Updated information will be posted on the TLP website. The TLP Facebook page will have videos of the new company, snippets from seasons past and other events from Timber Lake Playhouse.
For more information regarding schedule or about TLP’s concerts, events and shows and to purchase tickets, visit www.timberlakeplayhouse.org or call the Box Office at 815-244-2035 and leave a message.
