MOUNT CARROLL, Ill. – Timber Lake Playhouse, the professional summer theater of northwest Illinois, will host its 13th Annual Gala Saturday, August 29.
For the first time in the Gala’s 13 year history, due to COVID gathering restrictions, the event will be held virtually.
The gala traditionally includes live and silent auctions, TLP said. The actions will continue this year but online.
Items for bid include unique experiences, dinners, special theatre events and themed baskets. This year’s Fund the Need auction will provide money to remodel the actor cabins and to complete other projects around the theatre.
The virtual Gala will bring top quality entertainment to TLP audiences in a way that is catered to the virtual platform, TLP said. Entertainment will feature music and company members from throughout TLP’s 59-year history, and TLP’s 2021 60th Anniversary Season will be announced.
Each ticket holder will receive a TLP Gala Party in a Box in the mail prior to the event. The party box will be filled with items to make the Gala party festive.
The Gala can be viewed individually via personal devise or in small home gatherings via television, TLP said. TLP will include instructions and technical support to those who need it to be able to view the Gala on large format television.
TLP would like to “Zoom” in to various Gala parties around the area. Residents should contact TLP to find out how to make that happen.
In 1961, Timber Lake Playhouse was established as a professional, non-profit summer theatre company. Over the past five years, TLP has expanded the season into the winter, added year-round onsite and virtual education offerings, and become a top entertainment destination in northwestern Illinois, the Playhouse said.
Since its first opening night June 28, 1962, the Playhouse has presented nearly 400 plays and musicals and over 5,000 performances.
The Gala is the largest fundraiser for Timber Lake Playhouse. Tickets for the event are $75 and may be purchased at timberlakeplayhouse.org.
The TLP Box Office is now closed, but residents may call 815-244-2035 and leave a message. Messages are answered weekly.
