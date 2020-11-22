MT. CARROLL, Ill. — A Christmas Special – A Virtual Production will usher in the holiday season at Timber Lake Playhouse.
Featuring nearly twenty Christmas songs, the TLP cast of singers and musicians will present a virtual holiday experience with TLP’s flair for production, the Playhouse said in a press release last week.
"This show is perfect for the whole family and every audience," TLP said.
Last Christmas, TLP presented Christmas Kaleidoscope, TLP’s first ever on campus Christmas production. This season, with COVID restrictions, TLP has moved the Christmas show to the virtual world, TLP said.
TLP has been able to expand the production to include many TLP Alumni and performers from the Broadway stage who wouldn’t otherwise be able to join the concert.
Scheduled to appear in the Christmas special are Kate Baldwin, Saundra Santiago, William Michaels, Karl Hamilton, Samantha Barboza, Cody Jolly, Matt Webb, Erica Stephen, Ken Singleton, Judine Somerville, Logan Dolence, Robert McFletcher-Jones, Anna Catherine Smith, Tyler Sawyer Smith, Meghan Corbett and Felicia Finley!
The TLP Christmas Special runs Friday through Sunday, Dec. 11-13. Tickets are $25. A special Family Package is available for $50 per family.
Post-show meet-and-greet and photos with the performers are also available, TLP said.
For tickets and more information, visit www.timberlakeplayhouse.org or call the box oﬃce at 815-244-2035. The box office will be open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. beginning Nov. 30.
