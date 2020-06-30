MOUNT CARROLL, Ill. – Timber Lake Playhouse, a professional summer theater in Northwestern Illinois, this week announced the cancellation of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns.
All TLP performances will be canceled until 2021, said Dan Danielowski, executive director of TLP.
Under Illinois Gov. J. B. Pritzker’s Phase 4 guidelines to reopen Illinois, TLP would have been limited to only 50 patrons per show. Not only is playing to 50 people in a 400-seat theater tough, TLP had pre-sold more than double the number of tickets that would be allowed in the theater per production, said Danielowski.
More than 50 company members’ contracts had to be released due to the closures, TLP said.
While company members were disappointed to hear the season was canceled, Artistic Director Paul Stancato said, they understood and expected the decision.
The 37 resident company members and guest company come from around the country, TLP said. TLP is not sure what shows will be available in 2021.
With the cancellation of shows and concerts, TLP will focus the remainder of the season on its education offerings and online, virtual events. The education offerings include an array of virtual classes and on-campus camps and workshops.
TLP is working on a concert featuring past TLP artists and a TLP Through the Years that will feature clips from past seasons and interviews with artists.
TLP will also open an online store featuring items from the TLP Gift Shop.
Subscription holders may exchange their 2020 Subscriptions for next year’s 2021 Season Subscription. Concert or show ticketholders can convert their tickets into gift certificates that can be used for anything at TLP, including registration for education programs, online purchases from the Gift Shop, or next year’s tickets and subscriptions.
Gift certificates never expire. Subscription and ticket holders may also ask for a refund. TLP encourages patrons to take refunds in the form of gift certificates.
Unused tickets or subscriptions can be donated to TLP.
For more information, visit www.timberlakeplayhouse.org or call the Box Office at (815) 244-2035 Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. The Box Office will remain open through July 17.
