CLINTON — “Ghost Dance” is not a novel. “It’s my baby,” said author Lindsay O’Connor.
A writer from an early age, O’Connor studied journalism at Clinton Community College and wrote for both the Clinton Herald and the Moline Dispatch. But “Ghost Dance” is a work the author nurtured.
Formerly Michele Weil Scott, O’Connor changed her name to publish “Ghost Dance” because another Michele Scott was already penning a series of books, she said. Her 2015 novel “The 47th Floor” was published under the name Michele Weil Scott.
O’Connor moved to Clinton with her parents Myron “Mike” and Pauline “Polly” Weil when she was about 16, she said in a phone interview Sunday. “My dad was a banker. Pretty well known in town,” O’Conner said. He died in 2006 at the age of 87.
O’Connor attended Clinton High School only one year, the year a student set the school on fire, she said. That was 1968.
“I started writing stories before I was in fourth grade. I just loved writing,” O’Connor said. She took journalism classes at Clinton Community College, and when she moved to the Quad-Cities, she worked for The Moline Dispatch as a correspondent for about a year, she said.
O’Connor wrote for Clinton Herald from 2002-2005, while living in Clinton and Albany, Illinois, she said.
Along the way, O’Connor wrote a couple of minor works.
“But this baby I have been working on since probably 2001, 2002, just nursing it all that time until I felt the time was right to get her finished up and get her out,” said O’Connor.
“I have always felt … some kind of affinity with the Native lifestyle. And I see a simplicity in their pre-white-man times that has been lost,” O’Connor said.
“[This book is] about regaining that in a sense. It’s an apocalyptic novel based upon the legend. So in a way it’s historical fiction.”
O’Connor enjoyed attending powwows and was very involved in Native American life in the Quad-Cities, she said. “One of my friends back in the day was full-blooded Navajo.”
According to the Legends of America website, The ghost dance is a spiritual movement that started in the late 1880s. A Paiute Indian named Wovoka announced that he was the messiah who had come to earth to prepare the Indians for their salvation.
He claimed his vision predicted the defeat of white men and a new Earth for Native Americans and their ancestors. By dancing the round-dance continuously, the dream would become a reality, he claimed.
Early in 1890, the ghost dance reached the Sioux and coincided with the rise of the Sioux outbreak of late 1890, for which the cult was wrongly blamed, according to Encyclopedia Brittannica, This outbreak culminated in the Massacre at Wounded Knee, South Dakota, where “ghost shirts” failed to protect the wearers, as promised by Wovoka.
While the first part of the vision promised that if the tribes got together and sang this song and danced this dance the white man would disappear and the buffalo would return, the second part of the legend predicts a tribe of the rainbow, said O’Connor. “That means all the races will come together and start a new life together.”
O’Connor’s novel is about one girl’s journey and the perils she faces learning how to walk what the Native Americans call the red path, she said.
“This first part ends when they’re still in the mountains following a nuclear holocaust, but they have a year or two to wait before they can go back outside safely,” O’Connor said. She’s preparing a sequel.
The book is available from Amazon in paperback and Kindle editions. “It’s selling well. I have had no negative remarks at all,” said O’Connor.
O’Connor is also selling the book at Two Feathers Gallery in Melbourne, Florida where she lives, and she planned to take a shipment to Barnes and Noble this week.
“It’s my baby. I’ve nursed this for almost 20 years,” O’Connor said. “Something tells me it’s the right time to do it. I hope people enjoy it and get something out of it.”
In addition to writing, O’Connor is pursuing painting and photography in her retirement years. “I just turned 70 years old, and here I am an author, a painter, an artist and a photographer,” said O’Connor.
O’Connor’s oldest daughter, Layla Stuhldryer, and son-in-law live in Clinton. Daughter Valerie Mosely is in Kentucky, O’Connor said.
Grandson Julian Scott and granddaughter Avalon Wauer, to whom the book is dedicated, live in Florida. Granddaughter Ashley Boushard lives in Camanche with her children, Corbin and Myia. Grandson Austin Boushard lives in Clinton with is son, Rio.
