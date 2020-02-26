CLINTON — The Timken company, which has a manufacturing facility just across the Mississippi River, has its sights on possibly bringing jobs to Clinton.
Earlier this month, the company, which acquired Diamond Chain Co. in April 2019, announced it was closing the 102-year-old Diamond Chain Co. in downtown Indianapolis and will relocate it to the Drives Timken facility in Fulton, Illinois. The facility in Fulton will be established as the global chain business headquarters over the next 24 to 36 months, company officials have said.
With this move, the company is eyeing to possibly expand and bring jobs to Clinton.
“We are working through our plan to accommodate the additional equipment and associates at our Fulton facility,” Scott Schroeder, public relations lead for the Timken Company said. “And have been exploring the possibility of relocating auger manufacturing to nearby Clinton, Iowa.”
It is unclear exactly where the company would move its operations, but Schroeder says the plans are still in the early stages, and they do have a location in mind.
“We have a site and are working to finalize an agreement with the owner,” Schroeder said.
But, with every project, there’s still a lot of planning that must happen before the Timken company can call Clinton home. Schroeder says they are still in talks with everybody to make sure this transition goes smoothly.
“We have had discussions with state and local officials in Iowa about a possible move,” Schroeder said.
The company plans to make significant improvements to the existing facilities, according to a press release. The Iowa Economic Development Authority board on Friday awarded the company with direct financial assistance via the High Quality Jobs program. The project is expected to generate $1.4 million in new capital investment. Additionally, the project will create 84 jobs and of that, 66 jobs will start at an hourly wage of $16.63.
The Timken announcement was made at the same time the IEDA released details about Nestlè Purina PetCare’s plans to expand its business in Clinton. Nestlè will increase production and install new manufacturing equipment. In addition, the company will create 73 jobs that will also pay $16.63 per hour.
Any sign of economic growth is a great thing for Clinton County: Unemployment for the county as whole was at 4.1% in December 2019, according to the Iowa Workforce Development website, making it one of the state’s leading counties with the highest percentages of unemployed people.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.