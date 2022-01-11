DUBUQUE —The Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque is welcoming Sheila Kramer Tjaden to its team as the new affiliate director.
In her new role, she will focus on the Foundation’s regional approach, creating a roadmap to continue strengthening local communities and inspiring giving across a seven-county area. She will provide oversight of affiliate boards and staff in Dyersville, Delaware, Jackson, Jones, and Clinton counties and support the affiliate communications manager.
“Sheila’s enthusiasm and experience are a welcome addition to our team,” said Amy Manternach, chief operating officer. “She is a thoughtful, positive leader whose career and community interests have intersected with our work many times over the years.”
The Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque offers support for its affiliate foundations. MJ Smith has moved into the role of senior affiliate director and will focus on her longtime relationships with donors as well as the Foundation’s Small-town Dreams Initiative.
Manternach, chief operating officer, is also transitioning from supporting affiliates into special projects. Molly Moser, affiliate communications manager, continues to provide communications support for affiliates across the region and supports affiliate boards and staff in Allamakee and Clayton counties.
Tjaden joins the Community Foundation with 18 years of experience in public relations and development work at Unity Point Health – Jones Regional Medical Center, the last 12 serving as the community development director.
She is originally from Hopkinton, where she graduated from Maquoketa Valley High School. She studied public relations and communications at the University of Northern Iowa.
Tjaden was a very engaged participant in Monticello’s Community Heart and Soul program, and has been named a Heart and Soul Champion. She also represented the Jones Regional Medical Center Foundation, a fund held by the Jones County Community Foundation, and served as co-chair for the Monticello Schools’ Vote Yes committee.
Tjaden can be reached at (563) 588-2700 or sheila@dbqfoundation.org.
