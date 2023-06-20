MOUNT CARROLL, Ill. — Timber Lake Playhouse, and The Magic Owl Children’s Theatre have announced their summer offering, Pig Tales, is opening.
Favorite fairy tale characters help the Three Little Pigs over the river and through the woods so they can build their dream house. But look out — the Big Bad Wolf has other plans! Sing along with the pigs as they sing "A Pig Sty Palace" and the wolf as he sings "I'm Hungry." Pig Tales features catchy music, a familiar story, and a lot of action.
“Pig Tales is a high energy, audience participation show that keeps the kids cheering,” said TLP Artistic Director Darren Mangler, who also directed Pig Tales. “The crowd has a blast booing the Big Bad Wolf and yelling for the Three Pigs as they try to build their house.”
Pig Tales is written by TLP alumn Leslie “Lee” Adami, who is a 15-year veteran director/writer/choreographer/ and actress at Timber Lake Playhouse. Originally from England, Lee toured the world in dance troupes and currently lives in Scales Mound, Illinois. She returned last year as the director of Plaid Tidings and will be directing Church Basement Ladies in the fall.
Her other children's show, The Forest Stone, was also produced at TLP with huge fanfare.
Pig Tales is a musical for children of all ages. This one-hour non-stop, mad-cap adventure uses familiar story book characters to help Three Little Pigs avoid the Big Bad Wolf and make it home safely. Laughs and cheers from the audience are directed by the actors.
Pig Tales continues to run June 21-24 at 11 a.m. and Aug. 8 and Aug. 10-12 at 2 p.m.
Information and tickets for all Timber Lake events are available online at www.timberlakeplayhouse.org or by calling the Box Oﬃce at (815) 244-2035. The Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and until intermission on show days.
