MOUNT CARROLL, Ill. — Does your dog have what it takes to be a star of the stage? Then you're going to want to come out for the Timber Lake Playhouse dog auditions for Annie and Legally Blonde.
Timber Lake Playhouse announces auditions for dogs June 6. Bring your dog to the theater and see if your Fido has what it takes to be a star on the TLP stage.
Two dogs are needed for this summer’s shows. Sandy from the musical Annie and Bruiser from the musical Legally Blonde. Sandy is a stray who finds Annie in the streets and they instantly become best friends. Sandy must be able to stay, come, sit, and be an overall well-trained dog. Bruiser is a Chihuahua who is comfortable being held. Bruiser also must be able to bark on command. Any small dog who can be held is welcome to audition. Auditions will take place on the Timber Lake Playhouse stage.
Rehearsals for Annie begin June 17 with performances from June 30 to July 10.
Rehearsals for Legally Blonde start July 1 with performances from July 14 to 24. Sandy and Bruiser won't be called for every rehearsal, but must be available for every performance. Owners will also be expected to attend necessary rehearsals and performances.
Information for all dog auditions can be found on the Timber Lake website at www.timberlakeplayhouse.org or by calling the Box Oﬃce at (815) 244-2035. The Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
