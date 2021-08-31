MOUNT CARROLL, Ill. — Timber Lake Playhouse will program a full fall schedule as well as into the Christmas season for 2021.
Sept. 4 brings The Blooze Brothers Revue to TLP. For over a quarter of a century, the Blooze Brothers have been one of Chicagoland’s most in-demand show bands. This high-powered choreographed 12-piece show band covers Motown, R&B, Soul, current favorites and of course the music and crazy antics of the original Blues Brothers. TLP concert-goers will remember their “sold out” concert in 2019. With a combination of two high-energy frontmen, some of Chicago's top musicians, and their 1974 Dodge Monaco Bloozemobile replica, the Blooze Brothers provide a musical experience that can't be beat.
The Buddy Holly Story opens Sept. 9 for a two-week run. The Buddy Holly Story tells the true story of Buddy’s meteoric rise to fame, from the moment in 1957 when “That’ll Be the Day” hit the airwaves until his tragic death less than two years later on “The Day the Music Died”. The show features over 20 of Buddy Holly’s greatest hits.
The ever-popular Heartache Tonight will perform their Eagles Tribute Concert on Saturday, Sept. 25 at 7 p.m. From the powerful guitar duel in “Hotel California” to the shimmering harmonies of “Peaceful Easy Feeling”, a Heartache Tonight show is a true Eagles concert experience featuring all the timeless classic songs from one of the greatest rock bands of all time.
Experience the soaring a cappella harmonies of “Seven Bridges Road,” the snarling guitars of “Life In The Fast Lane,” the anthemic country rock of “Take It Easy,” and Don Henley’s beautifully evocative “Heart Of The Matter.” TLP will also celebrate Fall Fest featuring BeerFest on that day. Taste and test some of the best craft beer from around the area. There will be games, pumpkin decorating, barrel rides, food and more.
A Closer Walk with Patsy Cline will open at the Playhouse on Sept. 30 and run through Oct. 10. One of the all-time legends of country music, A Closer Walk with Patsy Cline is a tribute to her spirit and a celebration of the music of her life – “Walkin’ After Midnight”, “I Fall to Pieces” and “Crazy”.
During the month of October, Timber Lake Terror, The Haunted Experience at Timber Lake will run weekends beginning Oct. 9. The Experience includes a full haunted attraction including the Trail of Terror, Fun House, and the Haunted House. The Escape Room will run Friday and Saturday nights in October. Solve puzzles and clues to open locks and doors to escape the TLP Barn. Timber Lake Terror will close out Halloween weekend with the annual offering of The Rocky Horror Picture Show.
On Nov. 13, it's Boy Band Night! Featuring the Music of the 90’s Boy Bands takes the stage at TLP. Paying homage to the many iconic groups we know today, The Boy Band Night brings live tribute to pop sensations like The Backstreet Boys, *NSYNC, New Kids On The Block, Boys II Men, One Direction, and many more. Top-tier musicians bring a musical and visual experience of all of your favorite songs accompanied by signature choreography from iconic music videos. Make it a “Girls Night Out” at TLP and don’t miss an opportunity to see this nationally touring act.
Take a trip to 1964 with BritBeat’s tribute to The Beatles. BritBeat is the only touring Beatles Tribute Band as young as the Beatles were when they played live concerts in the 1960s. That youthful excitement and boyish charm is brought back to the stage in an electrifying re-creation of performances by the original ‘Fab Four’. BritBeat, A Beatles Tribute comes to TLP on Nov. 20 at 7 p.m.
TLP’S World Premiere Musical, What a Wonderful World, comes to the stage on Dec. 2 for a two-week run. This never-before-seen jukebox musical is the magical tale of how the new Santa and Mrs. Claus met and fell in love during the late 1950s. This new take on an old classic will be both hilarious and heartwarming, as we witness two beloved characters struggle with the “changing of the guard” from one Santa to the next. This must-see-event of the holidays will be the first time Timber Lake Playhouse world premieres a new musical. Watch for all of the World Premiere events this December.
All concerts are in the TLP theater and begin at 7 p.m., with tickets at $25 ($20 for TLP subscribers). Musicals begin at 7:30 p.m., with matinees at 2 p.m. Ticket prices range from $20 to $30.
Tickets for all Timber Lake Playhouse events are available online at www.timberlakeplayhouse.org or by calling the Box Oﬃce at (815) 244-2035. The Box Office is open every day from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and until intermission on show days.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.