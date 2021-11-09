MOUNT CARROLL, Ill.— Timber Lake Playhouse has announced the hiring of Education Director Rebecca Larkin.
“I’m very excited to bring Rebecca into the TLP family as education director,” said Executive Director Dan Danielowski. “She has created a library of master class courses that will help our area high school and college students with future theater pursuits.”
Larkin completed her master of fine arts degree in performing arts at Savannah College of Art and Design as the only female recipient of the Presidential Scholarship for Vocal Performance. She has performed on Broadway, in regional theater throughout the country, and movies.
She wrote, co-produced, co-directed and starred in a short film, "The Rub," which is now in post-production. She designed a musical theater curriculum for Iconos Kids Performing Arts School, has taught masterclasses at Hofstra University, The Arts Academy at Pueblo County High, and Long Island High School for the Arts, and taught voice and acting at her private studio in New York. She and her family have recently moved to Mount Carroll.
TLP began virtual classes in the summer of 2020 when COVID-19 forced the shutdown of all onsite programming. Then in 2021, TLP shifted to developing a series of instructional videos called "Timber Lake Teaches." The curriculum is designed to empower the emerging musical theater performer by offering training to develop one’s technical skills, guidance through the business aspects, healthy perspectives on dealing with performance-related stresses, and auditioning tips from a variety of seasoned professionals.
“Whether you want to improve simply for the love of performing or turn your passion into a career, 'Timber Lake Teaches' can help you on your path," Larkin said.
Also available are classes aimed at students as young as 3 years old. TLP has partnered with The Virtual BabySitter’s Club to give patrons full access to all artistic and creative virtual sessions for kids ages 3–12. The sessions are conducted by professional performers from Broadway and beyond in a live, interactive virtual experience.
"TLP Reads" is a series of books read by Timber Lake Playhouse actors and Teaching Artists. Partner teachers from around the country use these videos as part of their reading curriculum. The series is also available for parents to use with their children. The books are targeted for primary and elementary reading levels.
“The master classes are extremely affordable,” said Larkin. “Especially for the quality of teachers and the immense amount of content students will receive in each class.”
"Timber Lake Teaches" instructors have been in original Broadway casts, performed in Tony-winning productions, toured nationally and internationally, won an Obie, been on Grammy-winning albums, and currently work on television and Broadway. They teach at prestigious institutions like Brown University/Trinity Rep, as well as direct and choreograph professional shows at regional theaters.
"Timber Lake Teaches" master class video series and "TLP Reads" are funded in part through a grant from the Freeport Community Foundation and the Tiger Baron Foundation.
Visit the TLP website at www.timberlakeplayhouse.org to see the list of classes available, or call the Box Office at (815) 244-2035 for additional information. Registration is open now and can be done online or through the Box Office.
