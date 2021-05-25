MOUNT CARROLL, Ill. — Timber Lake Playhouse opens its 60th anniversary season June 17 with the musical, "Pippin".
“With many theaters around the country announcing that they will not open until September and others scheduling concert-style productions prior to that,” said Executive Director Dan Danielowski, “we are very happy to be announcing full-scale productions here at TLP.”
The lineup for the summer begins with "Pippin" opening on June 17. The summer continues with "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee", "Jesus Christ Superstar", "The Robber Bridegroom" and "Ain’t Misbehavin’".
In September, TLP will bring "The Buddy Holly Story" to the stage. "The Buddy Holly Story" is not included in the basic subscription price of $119. Subscription holders may add "Buddy" at the subscription price of $20. "A Closer Walk with Patsy Cline" has been moved to October, but is still included in the basic subscription.
TLP’s World Premiere of "What a Wonderful World" will perform at Christmas.
“Since this is a Christmas show,” said Paul Stancato, TLP artistic director, “moving it to the Christmas slot seemed the appropriate thing to do so we could give this production the full TLP treatment.”
TLP’s All Area Teen Musical concert production of "Rent" will be presented July 26 to 30. Auditions for "Rent" will be Saturday, June 12, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with callbacks happening on Sunday, June 13.
People ages 13-17 will be eligible to audition. Please come prepared with a 45- to 60-second cut of a song either from the show or one similar. Pop/rock songs are acceptable. Please bring your own sheet music for the provided accompanist. You may also sing unaccompanied. All performers must be fully vaccinated by July 5 in order to participate.
The Illinois Arts Council has awarded Timber Lake Playhouse a grant to create a paid apprentice program for area teens interested in pursuing careers in the theater arts. TLP is now accepting applications for the apprenticeship program. Interested youths should send a letter of application with an artistic statement and a letter of recommendation from someone familiar with their work to admin@timberlakeplayhouse.org.
For tickets, visit www.timberlakeplayhouse.org. You may also call the box office at (815) 244-2035 or visit them at 8215 Black Oak Road in Mount Carroll during business hours. All performance dates and times are listed online.
