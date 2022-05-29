MOUNT CARROLL, Ill. – Timber Lake Playhouse will open its 2022 season with the regional premiere of the Jimmy Buffett musical, "Escape to Margaritaville".
This musical-comedy features both original songs and the most-loved Jimmy Buffett classics, including “Fins,” “Volcano,” “Cheeseburger in Paradise,” and many more. The show runs from June 2 to 12.
“Get ready to take parrotheads and theater patrons to the island of Margaritaville and escape this crazy world we all find ourselves in these days, for a few hours of fun,” says Jimmy Buffett.
Margaritaville is a place where people come to get away from it all – and stay to find something they never expected.
“To bring this fun, laid-back musical to TLP is something we felt we all needed in today's world,” said Paul Stancato, artistic director of TLP. “There's no other way to kick off our 2022 season, and I'm looking forward to seeing all the Parrotheads at the playhouse with their FINS UP”.
"Escape to Margaritaville" is directed by Nick Dalton, with choreography by Rebecca Fraiser, musical direction by Michael McBride, scenic design by Josh Iacovelli, light design by John Burkland, costume design by Terrie Miller, props design by Callie Hester, sound design by Tyler Malone and projection design by Alex Gendal.
The cast features the 2022 Resident Company as well as TLP alums Darren Mangler and Altamiece Cooper.
On June 10, stick around after the show for the Meet the Company Cabaret on the Lake Stage, where TLP company members will perform songs from The American Songbook. The Lake Stage is located across the street from the Playhouse behind the TLP administrative office. The Deck Bar will also be open.
Information and tickets for all Timber Lake events are available online at www.timberlakeplayhouse.org or by calling the Box Oﬃce at (815) 244-2035. The box office is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.
