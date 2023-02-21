MOUNT CARROLL, Ill. — Timber Lake Playhouse has announced auditions for local children, teens and adults for the upcoming 2023 Season.
Timber Lake Playhouse will again be casting local performers for a variety of performance opportunities. Roles are available for local actors and actresses ages 6 to 106 to perform ensemble roles in Grease, Sound of Music, 9 to 5, and Jersey Boys as well as the Von Trapp children in Sound of Music and the ladies of the basement in Church Basement Ladies.
TLP will also be casting local actors and actresses who can play ages 14 through 23 for roles in the summer Magic Owl Children’s Theatre production of Pigtails.
On July 13 through 16, TLP’s Next Stage Jr Theatre will be performing Matilda, Jr on TLP’s mainstage. Local actors and actresses will be cast for this production. Roles are open to all elementary, middle and high school aged performers.
Auditions will take place on Saturday, Feb. 25 at the playhouse from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Those auditioning are asked to prepare 32 bars of a song. Please bring sheet music as TLP will provide an accompanist. You can also sing using accompaniment tracks. There will be a dance combination taught at the end of every hour. Make sure you are in attendance for one of the dance sessions and wear clothes you can move in with appropriate shoes (no heels).
If you can’t make auditions, you may send a video. Your video audition should include a short monologue, 32 bars of a song showing off your voice and a short dance. Include a headshot (picture of yourself) and resume. Videos can be sent to ad@timberlakeplayhouse.org with Local Audition in the heading.
To schedule an appointment, contact the TLP Box Office at (815) 244-2035 or visit the audition page on the TLP website at www.timberlakeplayhouse.org and follow the instructions. If all of the time slots are taken, come to the theater and you will be worked into the schedule.
Tickets for all Timber Lake events are available online at www.timberlakeplayhouse.org or by calling the Box Oﬃce at (815) 244-2035. The Box Office is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
