MOUNT CARROLL, ILL. — Timber Lake Playhouse will host auditions for local children and adults for their upcoming world premiere musical “What A Wonderful World”.
TLP is seeking children ages 12-16 who can sing and move well. All types are encouraged to audition. Rehearsals begin Nov. 11, with performances from Dec. 2-12. Children will not be required to attend all rehearsals but must be available for all performances.
The adult ensemble plays a number of roles, including various diner denizens, a sparkle of elves (including Cinnamon, Juniper, Gingersnap, Glitterpants, Becky and others), Phone Operator, bar patrons, Naughty Girl, Accountant Elf, Postmaster Elf, Santa’s Workshop Elf, Air Traffic Control Elf, Rusty (The Coal Miner Elf), Businessmen, Kringlez Kidz Dancers, party-goers, security guards and other “named” roles. Prepare a song showing off your voice as well as a comedic monologue.
Auditions will take place Saturday, Oct. 9, from 1-5 p.m. at TLP. Those auditioning are asked to prepare 32 bars of a song. Please bring sheet music as TLP will provide a piano player.
There will be a dance combination taught at the top of every hour. Make sure you are in attendance for one of the dance sessions and wear clothes you can move in with appropriate shoes (no heels). If you wish, you may send a video. Your video audition should include 32 bars of a song showing off your voice and a short dance. Include a headshot and resume.
To schedule an appointment, contact the TLP Box Office at (815) 244-2035. All TLP performers must be fully vaccinated to participate.
Tickets for all Timber Lake events are available online at www.timberlakeplayhouse.org or by calling the Box Oﬃce at (815) 244-2035. The Box Office is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and until intermission on show days.
