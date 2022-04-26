MOUNT CARROLL, Ill. — Timber Lake Playhouse invites area high school students to audition for its Summer Mainstage Season.
'Auditions will be from noon until 4 p.m. May 7 at the playhouse.
As Timber Lake Playhouse gears up for its 2022 Summer Series, it will hold an open-call audition to all area high school students to audition for their summer musicals. The musicals are the regional premiere of Jimmy Buffet’s Escape to Margaritaville, June 1–11; Annie, June 30–July 10; Legally Blonde, July 14–24; and We Will Rock You, Aug. 11–21. Actors may audition for one or more of the shows. This opportunity is also open to student technicians.
“We are very excited to open up the opportunity for our local high school students to come and work with our professional resident company this season,” said Paul Stancato, TLP artistic director. “This will replace our All-Area Teen Musical that usually takes place over five weeks during the summer.”
Each show has a two-week rehearsal period and includes 12 performances. Students selected for a role must commit to the whole rehearsal and performance period. Visit www.timberlakeplayhouse.org to find out all the dates and information about each production.
“Our hope is to create a more inclusive environment where our local teens can work with and learn from professional actors working in the industry today," Stancato said.
Contact the TLP box office at (815) 244-2035 to schedule an audition time. Students who wish to audition should prepare a 32-measure karaoke version of a song they love to sing. There will also be a dance combination taught. Technicians should submit a resume and a letter of application stating which shows they would like to work.
Information for all Timber Lake events is available online at www.timberlakeplayhouse.org or by calling the Box Oﬃce at (815) 244-2035. The Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
