JANUARY 31
— Licensed social worker Ruth Buckles will discuss the state of human trafficking in Iowa during the Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce Lunch and Learn from noon to 1 p.m. Anyone wishing to attend should RSVP at 563-242-7611 by Jan. 29.
— Clinton Public Library will host Crafternoon from 3:30-4:30 p.m. To celebrate National Inspire Your Heart with Art Day, the program will have participants use alcohol inks to create one-of-a-kind ceramic tiles. Adult coloring supplies will be available for anyone who doesn't want to decorate a tile. The library is located at 306 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— Funtime Friday at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center will "Inspire Your Heart with Art." Designed for preschoolers, all ages are welcome. Funtime Friday begins at 10 a.m. at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
