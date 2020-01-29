JANUARY 29
— Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center will introduce children to groundhogs from 2-6 p.m. with a WOW Wednesday Groundhog Day program. WOW Wednesday is designed for school-age children and their families. The program is free with a paid admission to the children's museum. The Center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— Every week, The Sawmill Museum in Clinton offers craft programs. Today from 3:30-5 p.m., children will make sock animals. No RSVP is needed, and crafts are included in regular admission and always free for members.
