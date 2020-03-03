MARCH 3
— Voters will decide whether or not to approve the issue of $3.9 million in bonds to help fund a $62 million high school renovation project. All votes will be cast at Church of the Open Door, 816 13th Ave. North in Clinton. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Election results will be updated every 15 minutes at clintoncountyelections.com after the polls close.
— Soup and conversation are on the menu at 6 p.m. at Prince of Peace Parish Hall, 1105 LaMetta Wynn Drive in Clinton. The Lenten series Care of Our Common Home commemorates the fifth anniversary of Pope Francis's encyclical "Laudato Sí: On the Care of Our Common Home." The day's topic will be Awe, Wonder and the Sacred Connection.
