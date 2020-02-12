FEBRUARY 12
— Every week, The Sawmill Museum in Clinton offers craft programs. Today from 3:30-5 p.m., children will make pinecone animals. No RSVP is needed, and crafts are included in regular admission and always free for members.
— Clinton Public Library will host an informational presentation for the 2020 Census with United States Census Bureau employees Teresa Fletcher and Lisa Corsiglia at 5 p.m. Topics will include the importance of a complete count, how census data is used and available job opportunities. The meeting will be on the lower level of the Clinton library, 306 Eighth Ave. S.
— WOW Wednesday at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center features Valentine bean bag toss games from 2-6 p.m. WOW Wednesday is designed for creative and inquisitive school-age children and their families. The program is free with a regular admission to the Discovery Center, 332 Eight Ave. S. in Clinton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.