MARCH 8
— Rotary Club of Clinton will host Rock 'N' Roll Bingo at Eagle Point Lodge, 3923 N. Third St. in Clinton, from 2-5 p.m. Doors open at 1 p.m. The cost is $10 per person. Additional Bingo cards are $5 each.
— Zion Lutheran Church will host a free community meal beginning at 5:30 p.m. The menu consists of spaghetti with meat sauce, lettuce salad, French bread, poke cake, coffee and milk. The church is located at 439 Fourth Ave. South in Clinton. Residents may request a ride to the church by calling 563-242-7391.
— Lucky Cochran and the Persuaders will perform at The Living Room from 7:30-9:30 p.m. The band consists of Lucky Cochran on rhythm guitar and vocals, Bo Schrank on lead guitar, Butch Nelson on bass and Jason Harris on drums. Doors open at 7 p.m. A $10 donation is suggested for the band. The Living Room is located at 700 S. Second St. in Clinton.
— The River Arts Center in Clinton is exhibiting the Iowa Watercolor Society’s 2019-2020 Traveling Show through March 29. The traveling exhibit of 30 paintings is selected from the main exhibition and includes the five IWS Awards of Excellence, Best Transparent Watercolor and seven Honorable Mentions. The River Arts Center is located at 229 Fifth Ave. South in downtown Clinton and is open Wednesdays through Sundays from 1-4 p.m. All exhibits are free and open to the public.
