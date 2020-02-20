Morrison facility offer veterans free, discounted services

Resthave Home in Morrison, Ill., recently earned a certification from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to offer free or discounted services, including stays, for veterans.

 Alex T. Paschal

FEBRUARY 20

— Resthave Care and Rehabilitation will host a soup supper 5-7 p.m. 4H clubs will sell baked goods. Resthave is located at 408 Maple Avenue in Morrison, Illinois.

