FEBRUARY 20
— Resthave Care and Rehabilitation will host a soup supper 5-7 p.m. 4H clubs will sell baked goods. Resthave is located at 408 Maple Avenue in Morrison, Illinois.
A native of Centerville, Winona comes to the Clinton Herald after writing for the Ottumwa Courier for two years.
Linda F. Brantley, 72, of Clinton passed away Sunday at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Celebration of Life gathering will be from 2-4 pm, Friday, February 21, 2020 at Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes and Crematory, Clinton.
Services for David Witt will be Saturday at 11:00am at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory. Visitation will be from 10:00am to the service time. A full obit will be in Thursdays paper.
Lila H. Merritt, 96, of Clinton, passed away, Monday, February 17, 2020 at the Alverno - Clinton. Arrangements are pending at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes and Crematory.
