FEBRUARY 1
— Clinton Community College will host the 39th Annual B-rrry Scurry 4-Mile Run at noon. The route is flat and fast with chip timing, instant results and a post-race party. The B-rrry Scurry begins at the college, 1000 Lincoln Blvd. in Clinton. Proceeds benefit CCC students through B-rrry Scurry scholarships. Prize money is awarded to the male and/or female that sets a new course record. All participants receive the official TECH race shirts and are eligible for door prizes, free refreshments after the race and entry into the post-race party at Legends which features live music from 3 - 6 p.m. For more information or to register, visit www.eicc.edu/brrry.
— Confucius International Education Group will host a Chinese New Year celebration at Vernon Cook Theater at Clinton High School. Entertainment is scheduled for 2-4 p.m. and games from 4-6 p.m. A traditional tea ceremony and refreshments will be part of the public event. CHS is located at 817 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— Clinton Public Library's genealogy project #52Stories will meet from 11 a.m. to noon at the Lyons branch, 105 Main Ave in Clinton. The project encourages everyone to write one story each week. Seating is limited. Call 563-242-5355 to register.
— Every week, The Sawmill Museum in Clinton offers craft programs. Today at 10:30 a.m., children will make sock animals. No RSVP is needed, and crafts are included in regular admission and always free for members.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.