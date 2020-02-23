FEBRUARY 23
— During Sunday Afternoons with Miss Jean, from 2-5 p.m. at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center, children will learn to juggle and play chess and will build their brains with science, technology, engineering and math and with logic puzzles. The program takes place the second and fourth Sundays of each month and is free with a paid admission. The Discovery Center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— L'Arche Clinton invites residents to a pasta dinner fundraiser at The Tuscany Center, 2417 Cleveland St. in Clinton from 4:30-6:30 p.m. For more information and for tickets, contact L'Arche at 563-249-2569, 715 S. Third St. or pick them up at Clinton Printing Co.
— At 1 p.m., the Clinton History Club and the Clinton High School Synergy Club will host an open house at the Clinton High School Commons. Members will be celebrating 100 years of history at Clinton High School with various displays of memorabilia and historical items related to the past 100 years at the high school. This event was rescheduled from January because of a snow and ice. The public is invited to attend and to display items. The doors open at noon for people displaying items. Tables and chairs will be provided. History students will host tours of the school. Refreshments will be available. Park in the east parking lot and enter through the door into the Commons area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.