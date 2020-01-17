JANUARY 17
— Funtime Friday at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center will have children moving with Miss Linda from Carousel School of Dance. The program begins at 10 a.m. and is free with a paid admission to the Discovery Center.
— Clinton Middle School will present "The Wizard of Oz" at 7 p.m. at Clinton High School's Vernon Cook Theater. Tickets are $5 for adults, $4 for seniors, $3 for students and children. If the play is canceled due to weather it will be rescheduled for Sunday at 2 p.m.
