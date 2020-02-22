FEBRUARY 22
— Every week, The Sawmill Museum in Clinton offers craft programs. Today at 10:30 a.m., children will make sea animal crafts. No RSVP is needed, and crafts are included in regular admission and always free for members.
— Information, Referral and Assistance Services will host a casino night at Vista Grande, 2141 16th St. NW in Clinton, from 6-9 p.m. Tickets are $30 in advance or $35 at the door. Advance tickets are available at the IRAS office, 415 S. Third St. in Clinton.
