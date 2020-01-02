— A special storytime will take place at Clinton Public Library at 10 a.m. Children are invited to wear their pajamas. The library is located at 306 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton. Storytime is on the library’s second floor.
Kathryn "Kay" M. Young, 75, of Clinton passed away December 31, 2019 at her home. Services are scheduled on Saturday, January 11, 2019 at Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes, Clinton. Full obituary will be in Tuesday's paper.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.