JANUARY 24
— 10 of Soul will perform at Clinton High School from 7-9 p.m. The group will share the stage with CHS band students.
— Clinton Public Library, 306 Eighth Ave. S. will host Bingo from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Prizes will be awarded. Call 563-242-8441 to register. Seating is limited.
— Gateway Area Community Center offers another paint night. The $20 fee includes all supplies. Participants should bring their own drinks and snacks. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; painting begins at 6 p.m. Prizes will be awarded to the top three Valentines related outfits. GACC is located at 1850 S. Bluff Blvd. in Clinton.
— Mike Wolf, Clinton County Attorney, will speak at the Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce Lunch and Learn from noon to 1 p.m. Wolf will speak about addressing fear and employing personal safety tools. Organizers as that anyone wishing to attend RSVP to 563-242-7611 by Jan. 22.
— The YWCA 50+ Club will host a Lunch and Learn featuring live birds of prey at 12:30 p.m. in the Colonial Room. A Clinton County Conservation Naturalist will bring a live red-tailed hawk and barred owl and will also discuss the Bald Eagle and its majestic life on the Mississippi River. Those interested in attending are asked to bring their own sack lunch. The YWCA will provide drinks and dessert. Sign up at the YWCA front desk or call to register at 563-242-2110.
