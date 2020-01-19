JANUARY 19
— The MLK Jr. Celebration Committee will host the 32nd Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration at Clinton Community College at 2 p.m. Exhibits will include a quilt display with a demonstration about what these quilts meant to slaves and a 1963 Boycott documentary, “The Only One,” which uncovers what it’s like to be an African American in Iowa through stories and photographs from everyday Iowans and famous residents. Keynote speaker Charlene Williams will award the 18th Annual Peace and Justice Awards to John Bonte and Jennifer Graf. Dancing, singing and a Civil Rights re-enactment march through the CCC halls round out the event. Light refreshments will be served after the march. Doors open at 1 p.m.
