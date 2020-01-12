JANUARY 12
— The Clinton County Historical Society will host a fundraiser Soup & Sandwich Luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cost for adults is $8, for children 5-10 years old, $4 and children under 5 eat free. The museum is located at 601 S. First St. in Clinton.
— Sunday from 1-3 p.m. at the Clinton High School library, Synergy History Club and the Clinton History Club will host an open house where residents can see local collections of CHS memorabilia. Synergy History Club is still accepting exhibitors for the event. The doors open at noon for people displaying items. Tables and chairs will be provided. Refreshments will be available. Visitors should use the east door by the commons.
