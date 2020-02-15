FEBRUARY 15
— Iowa Sen. Chris Cournyer and Reps. Norlin Mommsen and Mary Wolfe will discuss bills making their way through the legislature during February's Legislative Coffee at 9 a.m. the Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce, 721 S. Second St. in Clinton.
— Master Gardeners from Whiteside County will host Blooming Petals Workshop from 10 a.m. to noon at Sterling Extension office, 12923 Lawrence Road, Sterling, Illinois. The hands-on activity will teach floral arranging. Flowers and containers will be provided for a $15 fee. The program is open to students in middle school or high school and adults of any age. Space is limited. Sign up at go.illinois.edu/whitesideblooming or by calling Mary Nelson at 815-632-3611.
— Every week, The Sawmill Museum in Clinton offers craft programs. Today at 10:30 a.m., children will make pinecone animals. No RSVP is needed, and crafts are included in regular admission and always free for members.
— Culver's will donate 10% of all sales between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. to Clinton Fire Department. The restaurant is located at 2625 Lincoln Way in Clinton.
— Clinton Public Library will show the movie "Abominable" at 10:30 a.m. The library is located at 306 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— Felix Adler Children's Discover Center will host Pangea International Academy for a Family Chinese New Year Celebration from 2-4 p.m. Students will perform the dragon dance, a traditional tea ceremony and a Chinese dance as well as teaching families Chinese paper cutting and the Fú symbol. Families can taste Chinese tea and have their photos taken with the dragon. The Center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton. The program is free with a paid admission to the museum.
— Clinton Symphony Orchestra will present a 250th birthday celebration for Beethoven with a concert that features Beethoven's Symphony No. 7 and "Wellington's Victory." Flutist Kevin Lemus, 2020 Young Artist, will perform with the orchestra. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. at Morrison High School Auditorium, 643 Genesee Avenue in Morrison, Illinois. Cost to adults is $20. Students will be admitted free. Students may sponsor one adult for half price. Tickets are available at the door.
