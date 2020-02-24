FEBRUARY 24
— Mentor Clinton County will receive 10% of sales from drive-through and dine-in orders from 5-7 p.m. at Wendy's in Clinton. Wendy's is located at 825 N. Second St.
A native of Centerville, Winona comes to the Clinton Herald after writing for the Ottumwa Courier for two years.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Lorraine Hansen, 81, Miles, IA, died, February 18th, 2020. Funeral Mass- 10:30 a.m., Monday, February 24th, at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Preston. Visitation- 4-7 p.m., Sunday, February 23rd, at church, and one hour prior to the service.
Leona Catherine Schipper, 81, of Davenport, died Wednesday at her home. Services are pending at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at snellzornig.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.