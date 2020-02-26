FEBRUARY 26
— Lyons Reads Book Club will meet from 4:45-6:15 p.m. at 105 Main Ave. in Clinton. Each club member reads and discusses a book in a relaxed meeting format.
— Every week, The Sawmill Museum in Clinton offers craft programs. Today from 3:30-5 p.m., children will make dinosaurs. No RSVP is needed, and crafts are included in regular admission and always free for members.
— The River Arts Center in Clinton is exhibiting the Iowa Watercolor Society’s 2019-2020 Traveling Show through March 29. The traveling exhibit of 30 paintings is selected from the main exhibition and includes the five IWS Awards of Excellence, Best Transparent Watercolor and seven Honorable Mentions. The River Arts Center is located at 229 Fifth Ave. South in downtown Clinton and is open Wednesdays through Sundays from 1-4 p.m. All exhibits are free and open to the public.
