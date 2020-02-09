FEBRUARY 9
— George Curtis Mansion will woo chocolate lovers from noon to 3 p.m. for a $10 donation. Admission to Chocolate Lovers Delight includes one pass around table nuts. Chocolate-covered nuts are also for sale. Gift boxes are available for $5 or $10. The mansion is locate at 420 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— Zion Lutheran Church will host a free community meal at 5:30 p.m. The menu includes barbecue pork sandwiches, cole slaw, potato chips, apple sauce, coffee, milk and Valentine's Day cookies. The public is welcome. Call 563-242-7391 to request a ride to the meal.
