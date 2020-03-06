MARCH 6
— Miss Jessica will present Mighty Minnows during Funtime Friday at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center at 10 a.m. Funtime Friday is designed for preschoolers but all ages are welcome. Each Funtime Friday includes stories, crafts, songs, games and a snack. The Discovery Center is locate at 332 Eighth Avenue South in Clinton.
— The Knights of Columbus of Clinton and Camanche announce their 21st annual Lenten Fish Fry every Friday through April 3rd at Jesus Christ Prince of Peace Parish Hall, 1105 LaMetta Wynn Drive in Clinton. Dinner will be served between 4-7 p.m. Carry out is available. The menu includes fried or baked fish, shrimp, grilled cheese, baked potato, French fries, coleslaw and beverage. The Ladies Auxiliary will have deserts for sale. Everyone is welcome.
— The Fulton High School Thespians will present their Winter One-acts in the Fulton High School’s west gym. They will present "The 10 Best Worst Things about High School" by M.G. Davison, "An Absolutely True Story as Told By a Bunch of Lying Liars" by Ian McWethy and "It’s not you, It’s Me" by Don Zolidis. All three plays are comedies and are being produced by special arrangements with Playscripts, Inc.. The one acts are directed by seniors Adelie Mure-Ravaud, Sara Norman, Alexis Bueno, Ally Curley, Brennen Bly and Sydney Norman. Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for students and may be purchased at the door. Curtain time is 7 p.m.
— The River Arts Center in Clinton is exhibiting the Iowa Watercolor Society’s 2019-2020 Traveling Show through March 29. The traveling exhibit of 30 paintings is selected from the main exhibition and includes the five IWS Awards of Excellence, Best Transparent Watercolor and seven Honorable Mentions. The River Arts Center is located at 229 Fifth Ave. South in downtown Clinton and is open Wednesdays through Sundays from 1-4 p.m. All exhibits are free and open to the public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.