JANUARY 26
— Brian Johannesen will perform at The Living Room, 700 S. Second St. in Clinton, from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Johannesen’s latest release, Northern Town, explores his favorite subjects—whiskey, women and wanderlust—over a rich foundation provided by a band of veteran Iowa musicians. Doors open at 7 p.m. A $10 donation is suggested to help Johannesen with expenses.
— Clinton Public Library invites residents to use alcohol inks to create one-of-a-kind ceramic tiles during National Inspire Your Heart with Art Day. From 3:30-4:30 p.m. at 306 Eight Ave. S. in Clinton, adults will create a craft. Coloring supplies will also be available. Call 563-242-8441 to register. Seating and supplies are limited.
