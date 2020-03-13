MARCH 13
— The Knights of Columbus of Clinton and Camanche announce their 21st annual Lenten Fish Fry every Friday through April 3rd at Jesus Christ Prince of Peace Parish Hall, 1105 LaMetta Wynn Drive in Clinton. Dinner will be served between 4-7 p.m. Carry out is available. The menu includes fried or baked fish, shrimp, grilled cheese, baked potato, French fries, coleslaw and beverage. The Ladies Auxiliary will have deserts for sale. Everyone is welcome.
— The River Arts Center in Clinton is exhibiting the Iowa Watercolor Society’s 2019-2020 Traveling Show through March 29. The traveling exhibit of 30 paintings is selected from the main exhibition and includes the five IWS Awards of Excellence, Best Transparent Watercolor and seven Honorable Mentions. The River Arts Center is located at 229 Fifth Ave. South in downtown Clinton and is open Wednesdays through Sundays from 1-4 p.m. All exhibits are free and open to the public.
— The Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce presents Sham Rock from 5:30-9 p.m. at Slop's Neighborhood Bar and Grill. Food, beer, a 50/50 raffle and pot of gold drawing will be accompanied by Gateway Mobile DJ Service. Advance tickets are available at www.cintonia.com for $20 for Chamber members and $25 for non-Chamber members. Ticket prices increase by $5 after March 1.
