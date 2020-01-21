JANUARY 21
— Clinton Public Library will live stream an information session discussing the basics of buying and selling a home in Iowa from 5:30-7 p.m. The Iowa State Bar Association People's Law School will give an overview of real estate law for home owners, discuss abstracts and mortgages and talk about neighbors, property lines and easements. The session will take place in the lower level meeting room of the library at 306 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
