FEBRUARY 13
— Shoe Sensation will host Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce's Biz After 5 from 5-7 p.m. Biz After 5 provides networking opportunities with food, drinks and a fishbowl drawing. Shoe Sensation is located at 2900 S. 25th St., Suite C, in Clinton.
— MercyOne Clinton will conduct a Community Health Screening from 7-8:30 a.m. in the front lobby of the medical center, 1410 N. 4th St., Clinton.
— Clinton Moose Lodge hosts Bingo every Thursday night from 6:30-10 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. The Women of Moose serve Maid-rites, walking tacos, hot dogs and other foods before games start. The main pack is $10, which includes 21 games plus the jackpot.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.