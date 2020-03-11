MARCH 11
— The River Arts Center in Clinton is exhibiting the Iowa Watercolor Society’s 2019-2020 Traveling Show through March 29. The traveling exhibit of 30 paintings is selected from the main exhibition and includes the five IWS Awards of Excellence, Best Transparent Watercolor and seven Honorable Mentions. The River Arts Center is located at 229 Fifth Ave. South in downtown Clinton and is open Wednesdays through Sundays from 1-4 p.m. All exhibits are free and open to the public.
— WOW Wednesday at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center will experiment with colors from 2-6 p.m. The children's museum is located at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton. WOW Wednesday is designed for creative and inquisitive school-age children and their families.
