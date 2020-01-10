JANUARY 10
— Funtime Friday at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center will feature Jessica Steines of Clinton County Conservation and a live owl. The event begins at 10 a.m. at the Center, 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton. Admission to the museum is $4 per person, $3 for anyone over the age of 65 and free for children one or younger. Members will be admitted free.
— Gretchen Eubanks of Family Resources will discuss human trafficking at Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce, 721 S. Second St. in Clinton, from noon to 1 p.m. The Lunch and Learn event has limited space. Please RSVP by Jan. 8 to 563-242-7611.
— Clinton Public Library will show the movie "Yours, Mine and Ours," a 1968 classic starring Lucille Ball and Henry Fonda, at 5:30 p.m. Call 563-242-8441 to make a reservation, because seating is limited. The library is located at 306 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.