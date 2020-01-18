Clinton, IA (52732)

Today

Periods of rain and snow this morning. Overcast and windy for the afternoon. Morning high of 34F with temps falling sharply to near 10. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low around 0F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.