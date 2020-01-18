JANUARY 18
— Rejuvenation Station will host Singo at Slops from 7-10 p.m. to help local animals. Grab a $10 Singo card, listen to the song and find it on the card. Each card presents three chances to win prices. Money raised goes to animal birth control. Items donated will be given to the Humane Society. Slop will donate 10% of proceeds from the sale of food and drinks all day.
— Peaceful River Creations will host Elias Patras at the Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce, 721 S. Second St. in Clinton, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Patras will teach how to listen to and enhance connections with the higher power that guides all people. Tickets are available through Eventbrite. The $45 price includes a light lunch. Sales end at 5 p.m. Jan. 13.
— No fees, no reservations. Visit Clinton, Iowa and Choose Clinton Iowa will host a winter sports clinic at Emma Young Park by the Ericksen Community Center on N. 14th St. Dress for cold weather. Cross-county skis and snowshoes from children's size 13 and up will be available until noon.
— The volunteer Millers of de Immigrant will host a Board Game Bonanza at 2 p.m. to ward off the winter blahs. The event is free and open to the public at the Windmill Cultural Center, 111 10th Ave. in Fulton, Illinois. The facility is accessible to person with disabilities. For more information, visit the Windmill Cultural Center and de Immigrant Windmill Facebook page, the Fulton Illinois Tourism Facebook page, www.cityoffulton.us or call 815-589-3925.
— Clinton Middle School will present "The Wizard of Oz" at 7 p.m. at Clinton High School's Vernon Cook Theater. Tickets are $5 for adults, $4 for seniors, $3 for students and children.
