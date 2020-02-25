FEBRUARY 25
— The WOC of Chancy Lutheran Church will host a pancake supper from 5 to 7 p.m. at the church. The menu includes pancakes, sausage, applesauce, fruit, toppings and beverages. The cost is $6 for adults and $3 for children ages 10 and younger. Tickets are available at the door. The events will feature a gift basket silent auction.
— Visit Clinton, Iowa and Choose Clinton, Iowa are hosting a Fat Tuesday celebration at Eagle Point Lodge from 6-9 p.m. Cost is $20 per person and includes one food or beverage sample from each vendor. Beer and wine will be available for purchase.
